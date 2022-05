Whether they are White or Red, Sox are underperforming so far this season. As far as surprises in the NL go, the White Sox might take the cake over the first month of the year. Chicago was expected to run off with the AL Central as they did in 2021. However, after the first 25 games, the White Sox don’t even have a winning record and are second in the division. But, Chicago is on the upswing after winning their last four games in a row including the series opener with Boston.

