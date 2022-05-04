Spice Girls’ Emma Bunton & Mel B Are Ready to Go Catfishing on Netflix’s ‘The Circle’

Click here to read the full article.

Netflix’s The Circle is officially back with season 4, and this time, two celebrities will take part in the drama-filled, catfishing reality show for the first time.

Emma Bunton and Mel B , aka Baby Spice and Scary Spice of the Spice Girls , will be stepping into The Circle with the hopes of raising the game’s total cash prize.

For those unfamiliar with the reality competition, contestants move in to the same apartment building, though they are confined to their own individual apartments and do not meet face-to-face throughout the season. They use a specially designed social media app to create a profile and communicate with the other contestants, and the app allows them to pretend to be someone else. The contestants “rate” one another, and the lowest-rated players are eliminated.

In a preview clip released Wednesday (May 4), the two Spice Girls are overjoyed at the opportunity to take part in The Circle , promising to “spice things up a bit” as they catfish the other contestants as “Jared,” with the mission to fool the majority of their competitors for the chance to increase the prize fund by $50,000 to $150,000.

Starting Wednesday, new episodes of The Circle , hosted by comedian Michelle Buteau, will roll out each week, with different phases of the competition featured across 13 hour-long episodes. Starting today, the first four episodes are available to stream via Netflix. On May 11, episodes 5 through 8 will be released. On May 18, episodes 9 through 12 will be released, concluding with the finale on May 25.

This isn’t the first time the world of pop music has popped up on The Circle. For season 2 last year, Lance Bass’ assistant Lisa Delcampo appeared on the show pretending to be her *NSYNC-alum boss. Bass got in on the ruse too. “We’re both huge The Circle fans,” he told Billboard in 2021. “So when she had the opportunity to audition, I was like, ‘You have to do this,’ not knowing she was going to go in as me. I thought it was brilliant. If there’s anyone who would be able to play as me, the only person that could do that is Lisa.”