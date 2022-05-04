ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Well, Shit’: Late-Night Hosts Respond as Abortion Rights Are Under Threat

By Emily Zemler
Once again, woman’s right to choose is at stake in the U.S. — and late-night TV had a variety of reactions to the shocking news, ranging from the comedic to the serious. Many hosts didn’t mince words when discussing the possibility that the Supreme Court might overturn Roe v. Wade , threatening abortion rights across the country.

“Well, shit,” Stephen Colbert said on The Late Show , summing up the feelings of many Americans this week. “When I heard this last night at first I was shocked. Then I was shocked,” he continued. “You see, I’m not Angela Lansbury and this isn’t Cabot Cove — but keen-eyed observers may have noticed they’ve been dropping a few hints, a few clues that this might be coming down the pike. Personally, I got suspicious when Neil Gorsuch stopped wearing his pussy hat.”

James Corden went the fully serious route, taking an opportunity to discuss the ramifications of the leaked Supreme Court decision on The Late Late Show . “I think every single one of us was gobsmacked and shocked when we read this,” he told the audience, noting that abortion has been safe and legal in his home country of the U.K. for “many, many years.”

On Late Night , Seth Meyers tapped contributors Amber Ruffin and Jenny Hagel to play two extremely panicked Democratic National Committee representative as they respond to the news. “We’re Democrats, we can barely tie our own fucking shoes,” Hagel said in response to Meyers asking if they have a plan.

On The Daily Show , Trevor Noah broke down the historical lead up to a possible Roe reversal , reflecting on the GOP’s mission to overturn the landmark court decision despite the majority of Americans wanting it to remain in place. “Give this court some time you and you could just wake up and find yourself back in the 1960s,” Noah said.

Senator Amy Klobuchar appeared as a guest on The Daily Show and spoke with Noah about her thoughts on the leaked decision. The Democratic politician affirmed that the solution was to pass a federal law protecting abortion rights so that “it is the law of the land.”

