MARFA, Texas — Protecting the Texas border near Big Bend comes with challenges. There is rough terrain, hot temperatures and dangerous situations. "You may face some dangers from a criminal element," said Chief Patrol Agent Sean McGoffin. "Often times they will have weapons and they're armed and don't want to be caught. They're already criminals as it is and that presents a problem within itself."

MARFA, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO