Samsung refuses to abandon its Bixby digital assistant leaving it on its phones even though it is barely used. For the most part, Google Assistant, which of course is available on Samsung's handsets, has more capabilities than Samsung's Bixby. The manufacturer has long given up on having Bixby become a legit challenger to the big three assistants which are Google Assistant, Apple's Siri, and Amazon's Alexa.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO