Meet Lainey Wilson at an exclusive meet and greet at The Majestic off Garrison Ave on Thursday before her show at 7 p.m. Academy of Country Music's New Female of the Year 2022 winner, Wilson has climbed up the music industry ladder, featured on nearly every “Artist to Watch” list, winning MusicRow Magazine’s Discovery Artist of the Year award and being crowned Billboard’s “Top New Country Artist of 2021.”

FORT SMITH, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO