City Of Columbia To Allow Liquor Sales At Approved City Events

It's official. Topgolf is driving its way to the capital city for its second Arkansas location. Mayor Frank Scott Jr. made the announcement Wednesday morning after years of trying to bring the electronic driving range to Little Rock.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Commission will soon look a lot different after a historic primary election. On the night of May 3, voters pushed five Black women to advance to the general election. Only one has a Republican opponent in August. The change in leadership is bringing...
Comments / 0