Wildlife

MSU Student Publishes Research on Bison Over Past 20,000 Years

By Anne James
KSEN AM 1150
KSEN AM 1150
 3 days ago
BOZEMAN – Though bison are often closely associated with the Great Plains, a new study by a Montana State University doctoral student has found that bison actually occupied much of North America over the last 20,000 years. John Wendt, a doctoral student in the Department of Earth Sciences...

KSEN AM 1150

New Bee species Named After MSU Researcher

BOZEMAN — In 2009, Casey Delphia, a member of the Montana State University research community working on bee ecology and as an associate curator for the Montana Entomology Collection, went on her first-ever overseas specimen collecting trip to the Caribbean island of St. Lucia. Twelve years later, Delphia found out she actually collected a completely new species of sweat bee on that trip.
BOZEMAN, MT
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
KSEN AM 1150

PATHOGENIC Flu Hits Montana!

The Montana Department of Livestock reported yesterday (Friday) the confirmation of the highly pathogenic avian influenza in 2 Montana flocks. Our assistant state veterinarian, Dr. Tahnee Symanski, will be on duty, & report to the Glacier County Extension office in Cut Bank, this Wednesday afternoon at 1, to speak with commercial producers. Don't worry about a thing...the "Top Doc" will meet with the backyard poultry producers at 2. Montana's now the 25th state to report active cases of the avian influenza this year!
CUT BANK, MT
KSEN AM 1150

UM Student Finds Community in Campus Native Association, Kyiyo Pow Wow

MISSOULA – University of Montana graduate student Sierra Paske is studying some pretty serious chemistry these days. Consider the topic of her Ph.D. dissertation research. “Chiral separation of enantiomer in capillary electrophoresis using a chiral pseudostationary phase,” she said with a smile borne from the quizzical looks she often gets when talking about her work. “It’s developing materials used to improve pharmaceutical analysis and development.”
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

MSU Engineering Professor Cecily Ryan Wins Prestigious NSF Award

BOZEMAN — As a result of research at Montana State University, sensors used to monitor moisture in agricultural soils may one day be entirely biodegradable, and medical implants could be imprinted with enzymes that help absorption into the body. Cecily Ryan, assistant professor in the Department of Mechanical and...
COLLEGES
KSEN AM 1150

UM Anthropologist Becomes 4th Montanan Elected to Prestigious Academy

MISSOULA – Anna Prentiss has made a career out of sifting through layers of history to reveal the daily lives of ancient people. Her efforts have led to layers of accolades. The University of Montana archaeologist and anthropologist already holds the rank of Regents Professor – the top professor rank awarded by the Montana University System – and now she has become only the fourth Montanan ever elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.
MONTANA STATE
KSEN AM 1150

Strawberry Gardens Forever

MSU Extension will be hosting a strawberry gardening workshop this Friday, in Conrad. Friday's workshop will begin at noon at Marias Greenhouse. To RSVP, please call 271 4054, or email adriane.good@montana.edu. I can see those beautiful luscious strawberries from my back porch...
CONRAD, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Winter Canola: Fields of Gold for Montana Farmers?

BOZEMAN — A Montana State University researcher is looking into the benefits of planting an uncommon variety of a common crop, winter canola. While spring canola is one of the more popular crops in Montana – 185,000 acres were planted in 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture – the winter variety has very few acres planted. However, winter canola has a higher yield than spring canola and can lead to a more lucrative harvest for growers.
MONTANA STATE
KSEN AM 1150

Three Grizzlies Receive One of Nation’s Top STEM Awards

MISSOULA – The National Science Foundation recently announced the awardees and honorable mentions for its 2022 Graduate Research Fellowships Program, and the list includes two University of Montana students and one UM alum – all of them women. The awards are among the most prestigious graduate science recognitions...
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Meet The Iron Women

This Chris Enss riveting read, "The Iron Women" is the untold story of the women who connected our country. Back in 1869, when the last spike was hammered into the steel track of the Transcontinental Railroad at Promontory Point, Utah,& Western Union lines sounded the glorious news from New York to San Francisco, an estimated 4,000 men had labored more than 5 years to connect our country from coast to coast, WOMEN too made significant & lasting contributions. In fact, as far back as 1838, women had hired on as registered nurses/stewardesses in passenger cars. These ladies of the rails attended to all the medical needs of travelers, & actually acted as "hostesses" of sorts, helping the passengers enjoy a comfortable journey. Chris Enss is a New York Times best-selling author, & you can check out her book, Iron Women; The Ladies Who Helped Build the Railroad at www.rowman.com. You'll have a chance to WIN "The Iron Women" tomorrow, Saturday, morning at 7:30, on Puff Man Sports Trivia. 1st person in with the correct answer to my sports trivia question will be our Saturday morning WINNER! All aboard & Happy Easter Weekend. Stay warm...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KSEN AM 1150

Avian Flu Virus Found in Geese in Montana

The Avian Influenza has been found in at least two wild geese in the state. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) said the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) was detected in a snow goose at Canyon Ferry and in a Canada goose near Belgrade last week. The bird flu virus has also been found in domestic poultry in Judith Basin and Cascade Counties, officials said in a news release.
MONTANA STATE
KSEN AM 1150

Christy Leskovar Does It Again

I couldn't put it down! Butte native, & my good friend, Christy Leskovar's out with another fantastic new read. Christy's already the award winning author of "One Night in a Bad Inn," & "Finding the Bad Inn." Her latest book is, "East of the East Side," This true tome spans the late 19th to 20th centuries, & some of the "locations" include Montana's capital, Helena, the smelter town of East Helena, the copper metropolis of Butte, the Slavic enclave of East Butte, & the Flathead Indian Reservation too .Somehow the book missed both Dunkirk & Whitlash. I agree with Christy, when she says, "To go from the Paris opera to the Flathead Reservation with rugged smelter & mining towns in between, I find fascinating." By the way, ALL 3 of Christy's books are available where books are sold, also e-book & digital audiobook. Booksellers can order from Farcountry Press, 800-821-3874. Visit www.ChristyLeskovar.com.
BUTTE, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Going To Yellowstone In The Morning

I'll have the All New 20th Anniversary Edition of "A Ranger's Guide to Day Hikes" up for grabs tomorrow, Saturday morning, at 7:30, on Puff Man Sports Trivia. Retired husband & wife park rangers Carol Shively & Roger Anderson, have authored this beautiful read sure to delight adventurers who are keen to experience Yellowstone National Park in all its' glory. Check out this NEW & updated edition with 5 new hikes, improved topo maps & all new photographs from Farcouintry Press at www.farcountrypress.com, & be the 1st in with the correct answer to my sports trivia question & WIN the book. Yellowstone, here I come...
LIFESTYLE
Shelby, MT
KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

