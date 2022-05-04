Man killed, another injured in Suffolk shooting

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man injured Wednesday morning.

According to police, they received calls for shots fired just after midnight in the 2200 block of East Washington Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a man who was shot. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and later identified as 31-year-old Rufus Lindell Artis, of Windsor.

Another man transported himself to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Police say the man, an 18-year-old from Franklin, was later released.

The motive and circumstances behind the shooting are still under investigation, but police say the shooting is possibly linked to a shooting on Tuesday, April 26 at the complex that left a juvenile male hurt. Several vehicles and an apartment were also hit by bullets, police say.

Philp Burns has lived at the Hoffler Apartments since 2018. He called 911 around midnight while hearing about 10 gunshots, and said he plans to speak with city council to try to have police at the complex every night.

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

