ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Man killed, another injured in Suffolk shooting

By Richelle Hammiel
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WWqfL_0fSShPEc00

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man injured Wednesday morning.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email alerts

According to police, they received calls for shots fired just after midnight in the 2200 block of East Washington Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a man who was shot. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and later identified as 31-year-old Rufus Lindell Artis, of Windsor.

Another man transported himself to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Police say the man, an 18-year-old from Franklin, was later released.

The motive and circumstances behind the shooting are still under investigation, but police say the shooting is possibly linked to a shooting on Tuesday, April 26 at the complex that left a juvenile male hurt. Several vehicles and an apartment were also hit by bullets, police say.

Philp Burns has lived at the Hoffler Apartments since 2018. He called 911 around midnight while hearing about 10 gunshots, and said he plans to speak with city council to try to have police at the complex every night.

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
City
Suffolk, VA
Suffolk, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Windsor, VA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Suffolk Police#City Council#Violent Crime#Franklin
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

Bond set at $2 million for North Carolina shooting suspects

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in Reidsville. According to police, officers responded to North Washington Avenue around 7 a.m. and found a person who had been shot multiple times. Investigators have identified and charged two of three suspects in the shooting....
REIDSVILLE, NC
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy