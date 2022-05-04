High school track and field: Janesville Parker sweeps Janesville Craig and Beloit Memorial in Big Eight triangular

JANESVILLE

The Janesville Parker boys and girls track and field teams dominated a Big Eight Conference triangular Tuesday at Monterey Stadium.

The Parker boys defeated Janesville Craig 82-50 and Beloit Memorial 104-35. Craig raced past Beloit 79-49.

In the girls competition, Parker defeated Craig 72-41 and the Purple Knights 78-19. The Craig girls defeated Beloit 58-28.

Deezle Richards and Cayden Brandenburg won two events each for the Vikings.

“I think we’re finally starting to figure out where to put kids and what lineup works best for us, especially in the relays,” Parker coach Dick Schuh said. “We’ll have a different lineup at the conference meet than we will in the tournament series, but that’s only because at the conference meet, it’s all about scoring points.”

Levi Booker won the high jump and long jump to lead the Craig boys.

Haley Kenyon, Brooke Payne and Amber Schoville each won two events to lead the Parker girls.

“Haley had a great night with her first place finishes and personal best times in the 100m and 300m hurdles, while also running a leg on the winning 4x400m relay team,” Parker girls coach Mark Little said.

Jessa Alderman won the shot put and discus to pace Craig.

Parker will visit Lake Geneva Badger for a nonconference dual meet on Thursday. Both Parker and Craig are scheduled to compete in an invitational at Burlington on Friday.

BOYS

PARKER 82, CRAIG 50

PARKER 104, BELOIT 35

CRAIG 79, BELOIT 49

Individual, relay results

100-meter dash—1, Paul Kim, JP, 11.02. 2, Maurice Jones, JC, 11.2. 200—1, Cayden Brandenburg, JP, 22.87. 2, Riccardo Ronca, JP, 23.68. 400—1, Brandenburg, 52.2. 2, Evan Lawton, JC, 53.1. 800—1, Logan Risseeuw, JP, 2:24.0. 2, Jayden Rodriguez (JC), 2:26.0. 1,600—1, Chris Wier, JC, 4:49. 3,200—Anthony Ferrera, BM, 12:11.

110 hurdles—1, Deezle Richards, JP, 16.4. 2, 300 hurdles—1, Richards, JP, 42.57.

400 relay—1, Craig (Jackson, Hayd, Jones, Booker), 44.4. 800 relay—1, Parker (Barnes, Kim, Jarrett, Sanda) 1:33. 1,600 relay—1, Parker (Barnes, Sanda, Richards, Jarrett) 3:38.

Discus—1, Jacob Brost, JP, 147-9. 2, Abiathar Curry, JP, 117-1. Shot put—1, Curry, JP, 51.75. 2, Brost, JP, 50-4. High jump—1, Booker, JC, 5-8. Long jump—1, Levi Booker, JC, 18-6. 2, Maurice Jones, JC, 18-3. Triple jump—1, Nathan Walter, JC, 36-7.5. 2, Griffin Knilans, JP, 36-6.5. Pole vault—1, Riccardo Ronca, JP, 10-6. 2, Drexel Norman, JP, 9-6.

GIRLS

PARKER 72, CRAIG 41

PARKER 78, BELOIT 19

CRAIG 58, BELOIT 28

Individual, relay results

100—1, Amber Schoville, JP, 12.9. 2, Shay Schuh, JP, 13.2. 200—1, Brooke Payne, JP, 27.84. 2, Chloe Hedman, JC, 28.7. 400—1, Mya Barnes, JP, 1:03.0. 2, Emma Lippens, JP, 1:10. 800—1, Nelly Soto, JC, 2:47. 2, Kaitlynn O’Leary, JC, 2:51. 1,600—1, O’Leary, JC, 6:28. 2, Kendal Richard, JC, 6:29.

100 hurdles—1, Haley Kenyon, JP, 16.6. 300 hurdles—1, Kenyon, JP, 49.3. 2, Addison Jones, JP, 1:02.

400 relay—1, Parker (Riley, Schoville, Schuh, Payne) :52.6. 800 relay—1, Parker (Riley, Payne, Schuh, Schoville) 1:50. 1,600 relay—1, Parker (Jones, Kenyon, McCue, Lippens) 4:40.

Shot put—1, Jessa Alderman , JC, 34-8. 2, Addison Rley-Lein, JP, 28-9. Discus—1, Alderman, JC, 127-9. High jump—1, Bryn McBride, JC, 4-7. Long jump—1, Brooke Payne, JP, 15-1. 2, Liberty Speth, JC, 14-11. Triple jump—1, Chloe Hedman, JC, 28-1. 2, Emilie Curtis, JP, 27-8. Pole vault—Amber Schoville, JP, 9-6. At Monterey Stadium, Janesville