The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority is reexamining whether its regulations fit with the realities of the people for which they provide housing. At a Wednesday board meeting, APCHA staff proposed several amendments to the regulations and Affordable Housing Development Policy, including eligibility and changing the exception to income for current tenants from 120% to 150% of the respective category in which they live. Compliance Manager Bethany Spitz said that staff was interested in updating the income and then reexamining it on an annual basis to decide whether it should go back down or stay the same as income levels change.

PITKIN COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO