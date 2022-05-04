ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Battles are to come

Aspen Daily News
 3 days ago

More than 50 years ago, I informed an emergency-room nurse at a trauma one hospital that five days before, my then-wife had had a D&C [dilation and curettage] in a motel room in another state and that she was bleeding and in pain. The docs decided not to re-do the...

Law student, 20, who was told by doctors her 'heartburn' was from boozing too much is diagnosed with incurable cancer

A uni student was horrified to discover her heartburn that doctors told her was from boozing too much was actually 'incurable' cancer. Georgia Ford, 20, from Stroud, Gloucestershire, said she developed a 'choking' cough last April and sickness soon after, but a GP just put this down to the amount of alcohol she was drinking and prescribed her stomach-lining tablets.
Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
The crux of democracy

In the 1960s, when America thought she was in the middle of a democratic revolution due to all the free sex and inspired music, the opposite was really happening. One sign of the times is found in a lyric written by Sam Cooke, “Don’t know much about history, don’t know much biology ... but I do know that if you love me too, what a wonderful world it would be.”
Depriving women of autonomy

At this moment in history, when the sheer weight of the human population is crushing the natural environment, the Supreme Court is thinking of removing women’s right to abortion. This would be silly and dangerous, because it will instantly incite a third of the country against the other two-thirds, in a war. It will raise pregnancy-related deaths by 33% in poorer populations while increasing that population. It reduces the availability of maternal health, family planning and contraceptives and deprives women of autonomy over their own bodies and possibly criminalized. The World Health Organization says that outlawing abortions has never produced reductions of abortions in any country.
On moment’s notice, Aspen joins abortion-rights protest movement

A small group of protesters gathered in downtown Aspen on Tuesday following the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that shows the court ready to overturn Roe v. Wade — the landmark 1973 ruling on abortion rights. On the rainy off-season afternoon, about 15 community members met in front...
