Battles are to come

At this moment in history, when the sheer weight of the human population is crushing the natural environment, the Supreme Court is thinking of removing women’s right to abortion. This would be silly and dangerous, because it will instantly incite a third of the country against the other two-thirds, in a war. It will raise pregnancy-related deaths by 33% in poorer populations while increasing that population. It reduces the availability of maternal health, family planning and contraceptives and deprives women of autonomy over their own bodies and possibly criminalized. The World Health Organization says that outlawing abortions has never produced reductions of abortions in any country.

