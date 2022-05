The Los Angeles Lakers interviewed former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts for the franchise's coaching job on Friday, sources told ESPN. Stotts joins the Lakers' search process as a candidate with a history of playoff consistency, offensive creativity and an ability to build relationships with his star players. Before his dismissal in 2021, Stotts had reached the Western Conference playoffs in his final eight consecutive seasons on the job -- including two trips to the conference semifinals and a berth in the conference finals in 2019.

