MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey’s single-use plastics ban is now in effect, and there’s a lot residents need to know. Stores in New Jersey have been preparing for this day for a year and a half. They can no longer provide customers with plastic bags. Instead, they’re urging you to BYOB — bring your own bags. Starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Wawa is launching its skip the bag for good initiative. Every Wawa in New Jersey has 1,000 reusable bags that they’ll be giving out to customers for free while supplies last. The big change is that grocery stores and other retailers...

MARLTON, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO