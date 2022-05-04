A-CC Appraiser: expect sticker shock with assessment notices

Kirk Dunagan, Chief Appraiser in Athens-Clarke County, says Athens property owners will likely experience sticker shock when the get their assessments over the next few days: the notices that go out later this week will feature much higher property values, reflecting skyrocketing housing prices in Athens.

Both the Clarke County School Board and the Athens-Clarke County Commission are looking to roll back millage rates to blunt the impact when property tax bills are paid later this year. Mayor Kelly Girtz has presented Commissioners with a budget that would feature a .50 reduction in the property tax rate, while the Clarke County School District looks at a 1.2 mill reduction.

