A-CC Appraiser: expect sticker shock with assessment notices

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
 3 days ago
Kirk Dunagan, Chief Appraiser in Athens-Clarke County, says Athens property owners will likely experience sticker shock when the get their assessments over the next few days: the notices that go out later this week will feature much higher property values, reflecting skyrocketing housing prices in Athens.

Both the Clarke County School Board and the Athens-Clarke County Commission are looking to roll back millage rates to blunt the impact when property tax bills are paid later this year. Mayor Kelly Girtz has presented Commissioners with a budget that would feature a .50 reduction in the property tax rate, while the Clarke County School District looks at a 1.2 mill reduction.

Hear WGAU’s interview with Kirk Dunagan here...

Athens Banner-Herald

Athens-Clarke Mayor Kelly Girtz's budget includes pay increase for government workers

Athens-Clarke Mayor Kelly Girtz's proposed budget for the next fiscal year includes a pay hike for government employees and also projects an increase in property tax collections. Girtz's spending plan was introduced April 29, but is not final, as it could change in the coming weeks after a series of public hearings and budget review meetings ahead of its final adoption on June 7.  ...
The Georgia Sun

Gwinnett Tax Commissioner Tiffany Porter dead at 43

Gwinnett Tax Commissioner Tiffany P. Porter died today surrounded by family and friends, according to Gwinnett County officials. Porter, 43, is the devoted mother of four children, Tori, 15, Zoe, 17, Nia, 20, and Brandon, 23. She was known for achieving many firsts in her life. She was also known for surviving multiple hard-fought battles against breast cancer, to which in the end she ultimately succumbed.
The Veracity Report

Georgia State Income Tax Stimulus Update

We spoke with a representative from the Georgia DOR, and this is what they said. Georgia Department of Revenue Website HomepageScreenshot by The Veracity Report. Investigative reporter Kurt Dillon recently spoke with a representative from the Georgia Department of Revenue regarding the pending state income tax refund many Georgia residents have been eagerly anticipating.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

