Banking giant Goldman Sachs said that decision to offer Bitcoin-backed loans to clients because of its structure and 24-hour risk management, makes the deal interesting. Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs takes a major leap in the crypto space. On Thursday, April 28, the banking giant announced that they will start a secure lending facility with Bitcoin collateralized loans. This makes Goldman Sachs the first major US bank to offer such a loans service. Besides, it will also encourage other financial institutions to offer Bitcoin-backed lending services in the market. Speaking to Bloomberg, a Goldman spokeswoman said that the “deal was interesting to Goldman because of its structure and 24-hour risk management”.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 8 DAYS AGO