Local Shopping Returns Over $500,000 to Village

 3 days ago

At Monday evening’s Herscher Village Board meeting, John Branz announced that the total yearly sales tax returned to Herscher during the 2021-2022 fiscal year was $484,468.39. In addition, the one percent street tax generated...

