ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

SUV slams into streetcar guidewire pole in northwest Charlotte, blocking road

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nRzDw_0fSSaf9t00

CHARLOTTE — A crash into a trolley guidewire pole, with serious damage to an SUV, closed a road in northwest Charlotte early Wednesday morning.

Channel 9 arrived at Trade Street near Bruns Avenue just after 4 a.m. to find a damaged SUV with debris surrounding it.

The SUV’s engine could be seen sitting on the ground outside of the car. The back window was blown out and various pieces of the car were lying around it.

[ ALSO READ: Deadly crash reported in construction zone on Hickory highway ]

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department put up crime scene tape around the area as they investigated the circumstances of the crash.

Channel 9 has reached out to paramedics to see if anyone was hurt.

Charlotte Area Transit System employees were also at the scene. The SUV had crashed into a guidewire pole for the trolley.

Instead of operating the streetcar, CATS set up a bus bridge -- in other words, operate a bus -- between the Charlotte Transportation Center and French Street. Normal service resumed by 7:15 a.m.

Trade Street was blocked between 5th Street and Bruns Avenue, an area that’s near Johnson C. Smith University.

We are also reaching out to CMPD for information about what led up to the crash.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘The Bermuda Triangle of commuting’: Problem spot on I-85 sees crashes, chaos on a regular basis)

‘The Bermuda Triangle of commuting’: Problem spot on I-85 sees crashes, chaos on a regular basis

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

Water restored at northwest Charlotte school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Teachers and staff members at Whitewater Academy in northwest Charlotte said they were having to use buckets to flush toilets for students after a burst water pipe interrupted service to the building. Water has since been restored. Some parents and staff members told WCNC Charlotte's Richard...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Traffic
City
Charlotte, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Commuting#Streetcar#Traffic Accident#Channel 9
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WSOC Charlotte

North Carolina worker dies after becoming stuck in bread machine, officials say

SELMA, N.C. — A woman has died after authorities said she became stuck while cleaning a bread machine at a North Carolina business. According to WTVD and Univision 40, the incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Azteca Market in Selma. Employee Virginia López Severiano, 44, was seriously hurt after she became trapped in part of the industrial mixing machine, officials said.
SELMA, NC
WBTW News13

Police: Explosives, drug lab found at North Carolina home

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Explosives and an “active drug lab” were found inside a home in Albemarle on Tuesday, according to the Albemarle Police Department. Officers said they responded to a home in the 1500 block of Holbrook Court after receiving a report that a man was threatening violence. When they arrived, police […]
ALBEMARLE, NC
Collin Cunningham

Thursday in Charlotte: No medical marijuana for SC, NC man guilty in Jan. 6, fatal I-485 crash and more

Both North and South Carolina lack medical marijuana after the southern state's legislature killed a bill seven years in the making.(Jeff W/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning readers! It is Thursday, May 5, and as the fifth of the month aligns with the fifth month of the year, today's Roundup focuses on matching. South Carolina will not match the 37 states that have legalizedmarijuana for medical use after the state's legislators voted on the matter. We'll also discuss the newguilty pleamatching a North Carolinaresident to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol Building.
Fox 46 Charlotte

Video shows suspects drag grocery store clerk through aisle during NC robbery

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Surveillance video released on Monday shows a Winston-Salem grocery store robbery that happened over the weekend. On Sunday, officers responded to Keh’ Lani Groceries on Link Road when an alarm was activated, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. The store clerk told arriving officers that two suspects went into […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
89K+
Followers
99K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy