SUV slams into streetcar guidewire pole in northwest Charlotte, blocking road

CHARLOTTE — A crash into a trolley guidewire pole, with serious damage to an SUV, closed a road in northwest Charlotte early Wednesday morning.

Channel 9 arrived at Trade Street near Bruns Avenue just after 4 a.m. to find a damaged SUV with debris surrounding it.

The SUV’s engine could be seen sitting on the ground outside of the car. The back window was blown out and various pieces of the car were lying around it.

[ ALSO READ: Deadly crash reported in construction zone on Hickory highway ]

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department put up crime scene tape around the area as they investigated the circumstances of the crash.

Channel 9 has reached out to paramedics to see if anyone was hurt.

Charlotte Area Transit System employees were also at the scene. The SUV had crashed into a guidewire pole for the trolley.

Instead of operating the streetcar, CATS set up a bus bridge -- in other words, operate a bus -- between the Charlotte Transportation Center and French Street. Normal service resumed by 7:15 a.m.

Trade Street was blocked between 5th Street and Bruns Avenue, an area that’s near Johnson C. Smith University.

We are also reaching out to CMPD for information about what led up to the crash.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘The Bermuda Triangle of commuting’: Problem spot on I-85 sees crashes, chaos on a regular basis)

‘The Bermuda Triangle of commuting’: Problem spot on I-85 sees crashes, chaos on a regular basis

©2022 Cox Media Group