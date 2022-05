NORWALK, Conn. – Being the only elected Republican in Norwalk is a “daunting task,” Tom Keegan said. “It is a lot of work. I enjoy it. The only thing that I’m going to miss when I move is the fact that I’m not able to serve (Republican Party members) and the city,” said Keegan, who has been the only Republican Common Council member for three years and who is planning to relocate to southwestern Florida.

NORWALK, CT ・ 12 DAYS AGO