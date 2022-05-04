ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Facebook's Parent Developed A New AI Language Model — Now It's Giving It Away For Research

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) says it is giving away research surrounding a large language model in its commitment to “open science.”

What Happened: The artificial intelligence (AI) language it is sharing is called Open Pretrained Transformer (OPT-175B). Meta says it is a language model with 175 billion parameters trained on publicly available data sets, according to a statement from Meta AI.

Large language models are natural language processing (NLP) systems with more than 100 billion parameters, according to Meta AI.

“Access to the model will be granted to academic researchers; those affiliated with organizations in government, civil society, and academia; along with industry research laboratories around the world,” according to the statement.

Why It Matters: Meta AI said it is for the first time a language technology of this size has been made available publicly.

Meta said while some access to such models is available to the public through paid APIs, full research is “still limited to only a few highly resourced labs.”

This restriction hinders researchers’ ability to understand how and why these large language models work and in turn, is an obstacle to their improvement and in mitigation of bias and toxicity in such models, according to the company’s statement.

Recently, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the company is working on AI research to allow people to have more natural conversations with voice assistants.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Meta shares closed 0.4% higher at $212.03 in the regular session and gained another 0.3% in the after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Language Technology, Language Model, Meta Platforms Inc, Meta AI, NLP
