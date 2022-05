BOONE — The STEAM Expo is Appalachian State University’s largest single outreach event, reaching about 1,500 middle and high school students this year. Director of the Mathematics and Science Education Center and Professor of Mathematical Sciences at Appalachian State University Tracie McLemore Salinas said that App State faculty member Tonya Coffey started the STEAM Expo several years ago with a few booths and a few hundred students. It grew to almost 3,000 students in 2019.

