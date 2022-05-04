ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyChesCo

Elverson Woman Scammed of Thousands by Hacker

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ELVERSON, PA — A 70-year-old Elverson woman was scammed out of $2,200 by a hacker in a computer scam. The Pennsylvania State Police say that, on March 29, 2022, Troopers from the Embreeville Station responded to Parkside Drive...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Stolen Credit Cards Used in $8,263.76 Fraudulent Purchase

NEWTOWN, PA — The Newtown Township Police say they are investigating the theft of credit cards that occurred in the Newtown Athletic Club locker room on March 15, 2022. Authorities also stated that, later that same day, the stolen credit cards were used to purchase merchandise at the Apple Store inside the Willow Grove Mall for a total loss value of $8,263.76. The suspect is described as a white male in a blue shirt, as seen in the released Apple Store surveillance still images.
NEWTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Man Sentenced in Connection with Romance Fraud Scheme

CAMDEN, NJ — A Cumberland County, New Jersey man was sentenced Tuesday to 168 months in prison for conspiring to commit wire and money laundering, and tax evasion, in connection with a romance fraud scheme, announced U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Rubbin Sarpong, 38, of Millville, New Jersey, previously...
CAMDEN, NJ
MyChesCo

Wire Fraud Scam Reported in London Grove Township

LONDON GROVE TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police say they are investigating a potential wire fraud scam in London Grove Township, Chester County. Authorities state that on April 27, 2022, Troopers from the Avondale Station responded to Nova Lane in London Grove Township. The victim, a 48-year-old male, reported that the unknown perpetrator had posed as an old friend on Facebook. The perpetrator instructed the victim to wire money to the Dominican Republic, which he did in the amount of $412.00. When the victim contact the friend by telephone, she conveyed that she never asked for money. The Pennsylvania State Police have stated that this is an ongoing investigation.
LONDON GROVE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Fraud#Elverson#Apple#Ebay#Visa
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WBRE

Police: Woman arrested in retail theft worth $1,200 at JCPenney

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say committed a $1,200 retail theft from JCPenny’s at the Wyoming Valley Mall. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Wednesday authorities arrested Tracey Simoson, 54, of Swoyersville after she was caught walking out of the JCPenny’s with $1,200 worth of merchandise. Investigators say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

California kingsnake found in Pa. barn

With the weather getting warmer, the wildlife is waking up, and people are bound to see more critters out and about. But what Midstate residents may not expect to see here is a snake from the other side of the country.
Daily Voice

Woman, 25, Killed In Central PA Crash ID'd By Coroner

A 25-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash on Thursday, Apr. 28, according to the coroner’s office. The motorcyclist was traveling west on Trindle Road when a car traveling east on Trindle Road pulled out in front of her, attempting to make a left turn onto 39th Street, according to the Cumberland County coroner’s office.
CAMP HILL, PA
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
PennLive.com

Man, 39, dies in cell at Camp Hill prison

A 39-year-old inmate at SCI Camp Hill was found unresponsive in his cell while correctional officers were making rounds Wednesday, authorities said. Joel Vanderpool was pronounced dead at 3:27 a.m. after emergency responders performed CPR, according to prison Superintendent Laurel Harry. Pennsylvania State Police were notified and are investigating Vanderpool’s...
CAMP HILL, PA
MyChesCo

Couple Sentenced for Conspiring to Subject Mother and Her Daughters to Forced Labor

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Nery A. Martinez Vasquez, 54, and Maura N. Martinez, 54, both of Shasta Lake, California, were both sentenced on Monday for conspiring to subject three victims to forced labor, a crime to which the defendants had previously pleaded guilty. Vasquez was sentenced to six and a half years in prison and Martinez was sentenced to three years in prison. Both defendants were also sentenced to three years of supervised release and a fine of $25,000. The couple was also required to pay $300,000 in restitution to seven total victims. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert for the Eastern District of California made the announcement.
SHASTA LAKE, CA
MyChesCo

State Police Trooper Arrested for Possession of Illegal Steroids

HARRISBURG, PA — On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski on charges related to the possession of illegal controlled substances. A U.S. postal inspector intercepted a parcel addressed to Czachorowski and obtained a federal search warrant. Upon executing the search warrant, the inspector and...
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy