Elverson Woman Scammed of Thousands by Hacker

LONDON GROVE TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police say they are investigating a potential wire fraud scam in London Grove Township, Chester County. Authorities state that on April 27, 2022, Troopers from the Avondale Station responded to Nova Lane in London Grove Township. The victim, a 48-year-old male, reported that the unknown perpetrator had posed as an old friend on Facebook. The perpetrator instructed the victim to wire money to the Dominican Republic, which he did in the amount of $412.00. When the victim contact the friend by telephone, she conveyed that she never asked for money. The Pennsylvania State Police have stated that this is an ongoing investigation.

LONDON GROVE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO