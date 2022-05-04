ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee awarded $2.9M for flood prevention projects

By Amelia Young
 3 days ago
More federal funds are going toward flood prevention in Tennessee. It comes after 2021 was the deadliest year for flooding deaths in our state with 29 deaths, 28 of which happened in Middle Tennessee.

The federal government is giving Tennessee $2.9 million for more watershed and flood prevention projects. It's part of a larger $420 million investment across 31 states.

Three areas within the state are receiving funds. One area is the Trace Creek Watershed in Humphreys County. The build up around the creek led to deadly consequences for the Waverly area last August.

Twenty people were killed in the flood last August. Since then, a lot of money has gone into studies and efforts to find solutions to prevent future disasters.

On top of this new project in Humphreys County, the federal government has also committed thousands of dollars for the U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers to study Trace Creek and what went wrong. It's expected to take up to two years to answer some of those questions.

Cypress Creek Watershed in McNairy County, where flooding has occurred in recent years and Spencer City Lake Watershed in Van Buren County, where there are water supply shortages were also chosen areas.

