ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Health Centers on Cape Cod, Vineyard Receive State Funding

capecod.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHYANNIS – A new round of state funding will benefit health centers on Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard. MassDevelopment announced that $50,000 grants will be provided to Community...

www.capecod.com

Comments / 1

Related
FUN 107

Massachusetts Cracking Down on Abusing Disability Parking Placards

We all know that it is wrong to park in a disabled parking spot if you don't need it. Able-bodied drivers who park in spots designated for the disabled are preventing those people from doing necessary, everyday tasks. Often, these tasks are already more difficult and time-consuming for the disabled, but taking away a disabled parking spot from them can take a task from difficult to impossible.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
WBUR

Ukrainian family settles in western Mass. and the future of auxiliary police forces

This is the rundown for Radio Boston for May 3. Tiziana Dearing is our host. This week, Dr. Anthony Fauci announced the nation is out of the "full-blown pandemic phase" with sufficient immunity to avoid surges of hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID. Meanwhile, the FDA announced it will review COVID-19 vaccines for children in June. In Massachusetts, hospitalizations are up by more than 100% since the start of April. We take listener questions for Dr. Benjamin Linas, infectious disease physician at Boston Medical Center and professor at Boston University School of Medicine.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Centers#Cape Cod#Hyannis#Massdevelopment#Chc#Island Health Care#Operatories
NEWS CENTER Maine

Eight Maine schools closed as COVID cases surge

BROOKLIN, Maine — Some Maine school districts are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks just as they’re hitting the home stretch of another school year affected by the virus. School Union 76 Interim Superintendent Mark Hurvitt announced Monday that The Brooklin School, which enrolls Pre-K through eighth-graders in the small peninsula town, would move to remote learning for at least the rest of the week.
BROOKLIN, ME
MassLive.com

COVID cases in Mass. began to go down, but have now resumed climbing; Search your city or town

COVID is not playing by the rules. The virus, which has typically seen receding numbers during April in May each year continues to show steady week-over-week increases in Massachusetts with the state reporting 4,376 new cases on Thursday. That’s the highest single-day report of new cases in months. Meanwhile, the number of people hospitalized with the virus, although still relatively low, continues tick upward slightly nearly every day.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NECN

10,982 New Breakthrough COVID Cases in Mass.

Massachusetts health officials have reported almost 11,000 new breakthrough COVID cases over the last week, and 13 new deaths in people with breakthrough cases. In the last week, 10,982 new breakthrough cases -- infections in people who have been vaccinated -- were reported, with 148 more vaccinated people hospitalized over the period, Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials said Tuesday. This is a 40% increase from the last report -- in the previous period, there were 7,789 new breakthrough cases reported.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Mass. doctor on sluggish acceptance of 2nd COVID-19 booster shot

BOSTON — Millions of older Americans are hesitating to get a second booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Americans who are 50 and older have been eligible since March to get a second booster shot. Recent health data in Massachusetts shows 16% of people 75 years old or older...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Mass. doctor on early signs of hepatitis in children

BOSTON — Emergency rooms in Boston, Massachusetts and nationwide are now on alert for early signs of hepatitis in otherwise healthy children. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent out its first advisory to doctors about two weeks ago and we've since learned the investigation includes 109 cases in 25 states.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Coastal Residents Worried Radioactive Wastewater Will Be Dumped In Cape Cod Bay

PLYMOUTH (CBS) – People on the South Shore and Cape Cod are worried they won’t be notified if the owners of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station decide to dump radioactive wastewater into Cape Cod Bay. At Plymouth Town Hall on Friday, state and local officials heard testimony from Holtec International’s CEO who has come under scrutiny for lack of transparency over how they plan to dispose of one million gallons of radioactive wastewater inside the former nuclear plant. “Your company must seek clearance. Must. From the EPA for any discharge into Cape Cod Bay,” Keating said. “Unless the water is contaminated...
PLYMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy