Health Centers on Cape Cod, Vineyard Receive State Funding

Massachusetts health officials have reported almost 11,000 new breakthrough COVID cases over the last week, and 13 new deaths in people with breakthrough cases. In the last week, 10,982 new breakthrough cases -- infections in people who have been vaccinated -- were reported, with 148 more vaccinated people hospitalized over the period, Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials said Tuesday. This is a 40% increase from the last report -- in the previous period, there were 7,789 new breakthrough cases reported.
