Health Centers on Cape Cod, Vineyard Receive State Funding

This is the rundown for Radio Boston for May 3. Tiziana Dearing is our host. This week, Dr. Anthony Fauci announced the nation is out of the "full-blown pandemic phase" with sufficient immunity to avoid surges of hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID. Meanwhile, the FDA announced it will review COVID-19 vaccines for children in June. In Massachusetts, hospitalizations are up by more than 100% since the start of April. We take listener questions for Dr. Benjamin Linas, infectious disease physician at Boston Medical Center and professor at Boston University School of Medicine.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO