Facebook-owner Meta to face tougher rules in Germany after cartel office decision

BERLIN, May 4 (Reuters) - Germany’s cartel office said on Wednesday it had classified Meta Platforms Inc as a “company with outstanding cross-market importance for competition”, meaning Facebook-owner will face new rules in the country.

Under legislation introduced by German lawmakers in early 2021, the state regulator can ban practices at such companies that are deemed to harm competition.

The decision means that instruments of extended abuse supervision will be applicable to Meta, the office said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa and Rachel More)