Dense Fog Advisory issued for Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Jackson County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM PDT SUNDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 2000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, except 3 to 7 inches above 3500 feet. * WHERE...Higher terrain of Central Douglas County, Eastern Curry County and Josephine County and Jackson County, including the higher passes of Highway 199 south of Obrien, the passes on Interstate 5 north of Medford and the Tiller Trail Highway 227 over the Umpqua Divide. This could also affect Jacksonville Hill and Highway 62 near Prospect. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 11 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected with slushy or snow covered roads causing difficult travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates may briefly reach up to one inch per hour in eastern Curry and southern and western Josephine County early Sunday morning. This could cause reduced visibility to less than one half of a mile with quickly changing road conditions from wet to snow covered. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

COOS COUNTY, OR ・ 37 MINUTES AGO