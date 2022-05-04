ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies firm ahead of Fed decision; firmer oil saps appetite

By Tejaswi Marthi
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

* All eyes on Fed's expected 50-bp hike * Crude up as EU proposes ban on Russian oil * Market holidays in the region keep trade muted By Tejaswi Marthi May 4 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies rose in thin trading on Wednesday, amid caution ahead of the outcome of a U.S. central bank meeting later in the day, where it is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points and provide clues on future hikes. The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies in Asia ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision, which has already been priced in by markets and is aimed at taming sky-high inflation. Holidays in Japan, China, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand curbed trading activity. The won firmed 0.1%, while the Philippine Peso rose marginally. Both the Indian rupee and the Singapore dollar were flat. However, the gains were capped by rising oil prices as the European Union (EU) proposed a phased embargo on Russian oil, along with sanctioning Russia's top bank and banning Russian broadcasters from European airwaves. Stock markets in the region were directionless ahead of the Fed's announcement. However, equities in Philippines staged a reversal to close 1.2% higher, while stocks in India and Singapore fell 1.2% and 0.1%, respectively. Strength in consumer-focused and utilities stocks drove the benchmark Philippine index higher, with investors awaiting the country's inflation data on Thursday. A Reuters poll shows that inflation in April is expected to come in at 4.6%, within the central bank's estimate range of 4.2% to 5%. "The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor has remained steadfast in his guidance to keep rates unchanged to support the economy recovery but he has recently signalled he would be open to hiking by June to curtail inflation," said Nicholas Mapa, senior economist for the Philippines at ING. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Universal Robina Corp and SM Prime Holdings gain 5.7% and 5%, respectively, to be top gainers on ** India has asked state and private sector utilities to ensure delivery of 19 million tonnes of coal from overseas by end-June as power woes mount ** Singapore 10-year benchmark yields rise 10.4 basis points to 2.623% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0738 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan +0.00 -11.5 <.N2 - - 4 25> India -0.02 -2.88 <.NS -1.29 -2.91 EI> Philippi +0.06 -2.84 <.PS 1.21 -4.49 nes I> S.Korea <KRW=KFTC +0.12 -6.12 <.KS -0.11 -10.08 > 11> Singapor +0.07 -2.41 <.ST -0.23 7.47 e I> Taiwan +0.02 -6.21 <.TW 0.41 -9.07 II> (Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields reverse gains after Fed's Powell rules out 75 bps hike in next few meetings

* Fed to start quantitative tightening next month * U.S. 10-year yield slips * U.S. 2-year yield falls sharply * U.S. 2/10 yield curve steepens (Recasts, adds new comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields reversed earlier gains on Wednesday in volatile trading after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed has ruled out, for now, a rate hike of three-quarters of a percentage point at upcoming monetary policy meetings. U.S. two-year yields, the most sensitive to the Fed's interest rate outlook, fell to session lows of 2.603% after earlier rising to 2.844%, the highest since November 2018. They were last down 9 basis points at 2.6706%. With the U.S. two-year yield falling sharply, the yield curve steepened, with the gap between two-year and 10-year notes widening to as much 30 bps. That gap was last at 26.7 bps A steepening curve suggests that investors are pricing less hefty hikes that could prevent yields on the shorter end of the curve from rising rapidly, compared with those on the long end. The Fed on Wednesday raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 50 basis points, the biggest jump in 22 years, and said it would begin trimming its bond holdings next month as a further step in the battle to lower inflation. "A 75 basis point increase is not something that the committee is actively considering," Powell said in response to a question at a press conference following the Fed's latest meeting, where it also signalled more increases are coming. U.S. yields on other shorter-term maturities such as three-year and five-year notes also declined sharply by 9 bps and 7 bps to 2.855% and 2.936%, respectively. "The key turning point was when he said they were not actively considering 75 bps," said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist, at Allspring Global Investments in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. "At worst, the Fed wants to meet market expectations. At best, they want to go slower or lower than what the market was pricing." U.S. 10-year yields slipped about 2 bps to 2.940%, after hitting 3.011%, the highest since December 2018. The U.S. central bank targeted the federal funds rate at 0.75% to 1% in a unanimous decision, with further rises in borrowing costs of perhaps similar magnitude likely to follow. "The Fed has implemented an outsized increase in interest rates at what is only the second hike in this tightening cycle," said Brian Coulton, chief economist, at Fitch Ratings. "It now looks like they are engaged in a dash to get rates back to neutral territory by the end of this year." May 4 Wednesday 3:38PM New York / 1938 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.865 0.8789 -0.046 Six-month bills 1.385 1.4141 -0.052 Two-year note 99-187/256 2.64 -0.130 Three-year note 99-114/256 2.8223 -0.126 Five-year note 99-80/256 2.899 -0.104 Seven-year note 99-146/256 2.9435 -0.080 10-year note 91-64/256 2.9091 -0.049 20-year bond 87-244/256 3.2016 -0.009 30-year bond 85-124/256 2.9894 -0.017 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 34.50 3.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 22.25 3.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.75 1.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 8.00 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -24.75 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak and Megan Davies; Editing by Will Dunham, Richard Chang and Andrea Ricci)
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S., Chinese regulators in talks for audit deal -sources

HONG KONG, May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. and Chinese regulatory officials are in talks to settle a long-running dispute over the auditing compliance of U.S.-listed Chinese firms, three people briefed on the matter told Reuters. The standoff, if not resolved, could see Chinese firms kicked off New York bourses. The...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains on inflation concerns post Fed-led boost

* Gold hits highest level since April 29 at $1903.22/oz * Rising yields restrain gold in medium term, analyst says * Bank of England raises interest rates (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices) By Seher Dareen May 5 (Reuters) - Gold rose more than 1% on Thursday as investors sought cover from soaring inflation, with bullion also extending gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a relatively less hawkish stance on interest rate hikes. The Fed on Wednesday raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 50 basis points, the biggest jump in 22 years, while Chair Powell added the bank was not considering 75-basis-point moves in the future. Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,892.34 per ounce by 10:04 a.m. ET (1404 GMT), having earlier hit its highest level since April 29. U.S. gold futures climbed 1.4% to $1,895.50. "I don't think a whole lot changed in overall Fed policy from yesterday's meeting, but it just gave gold and silver traders an excuse to rally the market after the recent strong selling pressure," said Kitco senior analyst Jim Wycoff. "The whole scenario in Europe with its energy supplies being constrained having banned some energy imports from Russia, that's leading to instability in the European marketplace, that's prompting safe haven demand for gold, prompting higher inflation in the eurozone," Wycoff added. Gold's advance came despite gains in the dollar index , which typically hurts appeal for bullion among overseas buyers, and benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields. But while gold is perceived as an inflation hedge, higher U.S. interest rates and bond yields lift the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion. "Bond yields will continue rising because of expectations that monetary policy from the Fed and other major central banks will be tightened further ... This is going to hold gold back from going too high in the medium term," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index. Spot silver fell 0.5% to $22.85 per ounce, yet earlier reached $23.27, the highest in nearly a week. Platinum fell 1.3% to $978.56 while palladium fell 1.5% to $2,223.14. (Reporting by Seher Dareen and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Embargo#Reserve Bank Of India#Fed#Russian#Asian#The Federal Reserve#Philippine Peso#Indian#The European Union
Reuters

India's HDFC raises home loan interest rate

MUMBAI, May 7 (Reuters) - India's top housing finance firm HDFC Ltd (HDFC.NS) said it would raise its retail prime lending rate on home loans by 30 basis points with effect from May 9, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. Several lenders have increased lending and deposit rates after...
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
Country
India
Country
Japan
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

424K+
Followers
324K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy