EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies firm ahead of Fed decision; firmer oil saps appetite

* Fed to start quantitative tightening next month * U.S. 10-year yield slips * U.S. 2-year yield falls sharply * U.S. 2/10 yield curve steepens (Recasts, adds new comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields reversed earlier gains on Wednesday in volatile trading after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed has ruled out, for now, a rate hike of three-quarters of a percentage point at upcoming monetary policy meetings. U.S. two-year yields, the most sensitive to the Fed's interest rate outlook, fell to session lows of 2.603% after earlier rising to 2.844%, the highest since November 2018. They were last down 9 basis points at 2.6706%. With the U.S. two-year yield falling sharply, the yield curve steepened, with the gap between two-year and 10-year notes widening to as much 30 bps. That gap was last at 26.7 bps A steepening curve suggests that investors are pricing less hefty hikes that could prevent yields on the shorter end of the curve from rising rapidly, compared with those on the long end. The Fed on Wednesday raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 50 basis points, the biggest jump in 22 years, and said it would begin trimming its bond holdings next month as a further step in the battle to lower inflation. "A 75 basis point increase is not something that the committee is actively considering," Powell said in response to a question at a press conference following the Fed's latest meeting, where it also signalled more increases are coming. U.S. yields on other shorter-term maturities such as three-year and five-year notes also declined sharply by 9 bps and 7 bps to 2.855% and 2.936%, respectively. "The key turning point was when he said they were not actively considering 75 bps," said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist, at Allspring Global Investments in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. "At worst, the Fed wants to meet market expectations. At best, they want to go slower or lower than what the market was pricing." U.S. 10-year yields slipped about 2 bps to 2.940%, after hitting 3.011%, the highest since December 2018. The U.S. central bank targeted the federal funds rate at 0.75% to 1% in a unanimous decision, with further rises in borrowing costs of perhaps similar magnitude likely to follow. "The Fed has implemented an outsized increase in interest rates at what is only the second hike in this tightening cycle," said Brian Coulton, chief economist, at Fitch Ratings. "It now looks like they are engaged in a dash to get rates back to neutral territory by the end of this year." May 4 Wednesday 3:38PM New York / 1938 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.865 0.8789 -0.046 Six-month bills 1.385 1.4141 -0.052 Two-year note 99-187/256 2.64 -0.130 Three-year note 99-114/256 2.8223 -0.126 Five-year note 99-80/256 2.899 -0.104 Seven-year note 99-146/256 2.9435 -0.080 10-year note 91-64/256 2.9091 -0.049 20-year bond 87-244/256 3.2016 -0.009 30-year bond 85-124/256 2.9894 -0.017 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 34.50 3.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 22.25 3.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.75 1.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 8.00 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -24.75 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak and Megan Davies; Editing by Will Dunham, Richard Chang and Andrea Ricci)

