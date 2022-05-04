ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

‘Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake’ switches developer

By Andy Brown
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevelopment for Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake has shifted hands, and will now be continued by a separate studio within Ubisoft. Yesterday (May 3), Ubisoft announced that Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake will now be led by Ubisoft Montréal, the studio which originally created the...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Everything You Need to Download Any Mod for 'GTA V'

It's been almost a decade since GTA V was released, but we're still a few years out from the release of GTA VI. Understandably, no matter how into the current game you are, you're bound to get bored of it after a while. Thankfully, there are plenty of mods out there that can bring a new experience to the already much-loved game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Reveals New Controller

Microsoft is back with another new Xbox controller on the market this week. This time, the controller takes on a vibrant pink color and is called the "Deep Pink" model if you're planning on searching for it to add it to your collection. It'll be available for $64.99 just as we've seen other controllers priced in the past, and it's now available through the Xbox Store itself as well as other retailers most likely if you want to secure yours.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Dying Light’ is getting brand new DLC

Seven years after it was released, the original Dying Light is still receiving new content. On Thursday (May 5), Techland released a brand new “Dieselpunk” DLC for Dying Light. “Go Back in Time with the New Dieselpunk DLC, discover historical Volkan Machines equipment crafted for world-class soldiers, and...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
ComicBook

New Xbox Game Pass Update Has Disappointing News for Subscribers

A new Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate update has disappointing news for subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. Right now, Xbox Game Pass is available in two forms. The base form runs at $10 a month. In addition to this, there's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $15 a month. For an extra five dollars a month, this version comes with Xbox Live Gold, EA Play, and a variety of other perks and limited-time offers. There have been rumors that this version is going to further expand with the addition of Ubisoft+. While there have been plenty of rumors of this happening -- including rumors from credible sources -- nothing has come of these rumors. Suffice to say, when Ubisoft seemingly and accidentally confirmed the subscription service was coming to Xbox Game Pass, many Xbox fans got excited. Turns out there's nothing to be excited about though.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
Nature.com

Chiral germanium micro-gears for tuning orbital angular momentum

Group IV light sources with vertical emission and non-zero orbital-angular momentum (OAM) promise to unlock many novel applications. In this report, we demonstrate cylindrically symmetrical germanium micro-gear cavities, fabricated by etching a grating around the circumference of standard micro-disks, with periods ranging from 14 to 22. Photoluminescence (PL) measurements were done to identify the confined whispering-gallery modes (WGM). Finite-difference time-domain (FDTD) simulations were conducted to map the resonant modes to their modal profiles and characteristics. Vertical emission of WGMs with non-zero OAM was demonstrated, with a clear dependence of the OAM order (\(\ell\)) on the WGM azimuthal order and the number of micro-gear grating periods. As the chirality, or the direction of rotation, is not controlled in a symmetrical cavity, we propose introducing staircase or triangular-shaped gear periods resulting in an asymmetry. By choosing the diameter, number of periods, and the asymmetrical direction of the gear-teeth, it is possible to generate OAM signals with certain wavelength, OAM order and chirality.
CHEMISTRY
NME

Arcade Fire announce ‘WE’ world tour for 2022

Arcade Fire have announced details of a new world tour, set to take place later this year in support of their new album ‘WE’. The band released the record – their sixth so far – earlier today (May 6) and will hit the road in September, following on from one-off dates in New Orleans, New York, Coachella, and London in the run-up to the LP’s release.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sands Of Time#Prince Of Persia#Video Game#Ubisoft Montr Al#Ubisoft Pune#Ubisoft Mumbai
ComicBook

Moon Knight: Marvel Confirms Identity of New Egyptian Superhero

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Wednesday's Moon Knight season finale, "Gods and Monsters." Meet the newest superhero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After shooting and killing mercenary Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) in the long-lost tomb of Ammit, the zealot Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) summons the crocodile goddess (voice of Saba Mubarak) to unleash her lethal judgment on Cairo — and then the world. To save Marc and stop Ammit, Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy) breaks the ushabti imprisoning the moon god Khonshu (voice of F. Murray Abraham), agreeing to become the (temporary) Avatar of the hippo goddess Taweret (Antonia Salib).
COMICS
NME

BTS’ Suga says Psy “paved the way for K-pop” in America

BTS’ Suga has praised Psy’s global megahit ‘Gangnam Style’, saying it “paved the way for K-Pop” around the world. Released in 2012, The K-pop icon became the highest-charting Korean pop act on the Billboard Hot 100 when ‘Gangnam Style’ peaked at Number Two. Since then, only BTS have gone on to best his record, hitting Number One six times since 2020.
CELEBRITIES
NME

‘Life on Mars’ creators confirm sequel series is on the way

The creators of Life on Mars have confirmed a follow-up series is on the way. Screenwriter and creator Matthew Graham confirmed the news on social media via the account of his production company, saying he and collaborator Ashley Pharoah had finished the script for a pilot for the sequel called Lazarus.
TV SERIES
NME

‘Resident Evil 4 VR”s Mercenaries update makes the best Quest game even better

As one of the all-time greats, I’ve made a bit of a habit of replaying Resident Evil 4 almost every year, and thanks to its release on the Meta Quest 2 in 2021, I’m almost certain to pick the VR version as the preferred way to head back to face Las Plagas. Better yet, developer Armature Studios has already given me the perfect incentive to return with the brand new Mercenaries update.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Singapore
Place
Mumbai
NME

Golden Wii meant for The Queen is up for sale

A gold-plated version of the Nintendo Wii meant for Queen Elizabeth is up for sale. Commissioned by THQ in 2009 to promote Big Family Games, the 24-carat gold-plated edition of the console was sent to Buckingham Palace but was promptly returned to THQ’s studio due to the palace’s strict security rules.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Post-apocalyptic MMO ‘The Day Before’ delayed into 2023

Developer Fntastic has confirmed that the release of The Day Before has been pushed back to 2023. The open-world survival massively multiplayer online (MMO) game is currently one of the most wishlisted titles on Steam, but it will be switching to Unreal Engine 5, causing the delay. The Day Before...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

GTA 5 cheats, codes and phone numbers for PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC

GTA 5 is nothing short of a powerhouse. Even after almost 10 years since launch, it continues to top gaming charts and bring in millions of new players each year. And if you know Grand Theft Auto, you know that the best way to play its singleplayer campaign is with cheats enabled. It’s tradition, after all.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular Bethesda Game No Longer Available for Some

A popular Bethesda game is no longer available for some. Bethesda has a wealth of IP between the likes of The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, DOOM, Dishonored, Prey, Quake, Rage, and Wolfenstein, the most latter of which has been dormant for a little bit, or at least dormant for longer than expected. That said, if you're a Wolfenstein fan, and you're in Germany, you can no longer buy Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory. The free and open-source multiplayer released all the way back in 2003, yet it's still played by a passionate fanbase, hence why it has already amassed over 500 reviews -- almost all of which are positive -- despite only being added to the platform on April 26. Like elsewhere, on Steam the game is a free download and can be downloaded by anyone, expect if you're in Germany.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie Reveals New Visuals for Its Heroine

Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie has shared some adorable new looks for the titular Shikimori with some special new visuals released for the anime! Keigo Maki's original manga series had a modest following since its first release a few years ago, but now the series is taking off in a whole new way thanks to the successful launch of the anime's official adaptation along with the rest of the new releases in the Spring. The series is now a few weeks into its initial run, and fans have seen the central heroine take on a number of looks already.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy