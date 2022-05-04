‘Roe’ has worked for 50 years | Letters

Demonstrators protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday. Whatever the outcome, the Politico report represents an extremely rare breach of the court's secretive deliberation process, and on a case of surpassing importance. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) [ JOSE LUIS MAGANA | AP ]

‘Roe’ has worked

Report says high court prepares to overrule Roe | May 3

Between absolute anti-abortion and absolute freedom-to-choose is a compromise that seems reasonable to most scientists, doctors, world religions and the majority of citizens in our democratic republic. Roe v. Wade, which identified fetal viability, rather than conception or birth, as the beginning of life, was not a perfect solution for those on either extreme side of the controversy.

However, for nearly 50 years, the decision restricted abortion of late-term viable, healthy fetuses. And it allowed a woman time to find out she was pregnant; to find out if deformity of the fetus would cause unreasonable pain and suffering; to reveal rape or incest that would cause further trauma and harm if she were forced to give birth; to process, pray, gather more information and consider all her options, including continuing the pregnancy.

Roe provides the dignity of choice, a choice in consultation with loved ones, physicians, counselors and practitioners of one’s faith tradition. Her body, her decision.

As a result of increasing support networks both for continuing pregnancies and for preventing or ending pregnancies, abortion rates have recently declined significantly. That’s probably something that both anti-abortionists and freedom-to-choosers would agree is a positive outcome.

The precedent-setting case has worked well, even though uncomfortably for those on either extreme side. If the Supreme Court does not support Roe, I support federal legislative action or a constitutional amendment for the reasonable compromise that decision gave us all.

Mardie J. Chapman, St. Petersburg

Humane, not political

What would Walt think? | Column, May 1

Disney’s statement supporting gay rights wasn’t political. It was humane. Don’t confuse the two.

Eileen Stafford, St. Petersburg

What GOP does better

Donors balking on Florida Dems | May 2

The Democratic Party has nobody to blame but themselves for the lack of donor support in Florida. While the GOP puts forth in lockstep fashion a message, albeit, a negative, anti-Biden message, Democrats’ messaging is weak, scrambled and disorganized, without a hint of a unified agenda. Dominated by the bi-coastal Schumer/Pelosi team, the party fails to note that the most recent nationwide successes have come from the South or Midwest (think Bill Clinton or Barack Obama), all of them with a genuine populist message, unlike the façade of populism displayed by the GOP. Until the Democrats tout their current legislative advances and lay out a coherent plan for the future, they will continue to lose donors.

Stephen Phillips, St. Petersburg

Take a bow

Jesus said to pray in a ‘closet,’ not at midfield | Column, May 3

Bravo, columnist Randall Balmer, bravo for your piece on former high school football coach Joseph Kennedy, who prayed at midfield rather than in private.

Matthew Leonard, St. Petersburg