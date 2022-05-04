ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Ammunition Found at Boston Public School for Second Time in a Week

By Alysha Palumbo
nbcboston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second time in less than a week, ammunition was found in a Boston Public School building. A bag of bullets was found at a loading dock at the Boston Latin...

www.nbcboston.com

Comments / 1

Related
WTRF- 7News

A couple who was missing found fatally shot in woods near home

A missing New Hampshire couple was found Thursday evening shot multiple times in a wooded area by a hiking trial near their home. Authorities are investigating the deaths of 67-year-old Stephen Reid and 66-year-old Djeswende “Wende” Reid whose bodies were found near the Broken Ground Trail in Concord, New Hampshire, reported cleveland19. Witnesses say the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Police#Boston Latin Academy#K 9
WMUR.com

Investigators announce they have identified woman found dead in Merrimack River

BOW, N.H. — A woman found dead in the Merrimack River has been identified, police announced on Wednesday. Katie Gorfinkle, 38, of Concord, was found dead last week. After police publicly released a sketch designed by a forensic artist through police in Lincoln, Massachusetts, tips came in from across the country. Police said one of those tips led to the positive identification.
BOW, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
WMUR.com

Man sentenced for fatally shooting woman in hip in Rochester

CONCORD, N.H. — A man was sentenced on Tuesday to 30 years to life in the 2018 shooting death of a woman in New Hampshire. Justin Belanger, 22, was convicted by a jury in October following a trial. Rochester police found Billy Ahearn, 24, on the sidewalk with an...
ROCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Acushnet woman attacked by dolphin while on vacation, leaving her with broken back

ACUSHNET, Mass. — It was a trip months in the making to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary with kids and grandkids, and Janet and Steve Ferreira spared no expense. The Acushnet couple booked a family cruise that would take them to several Caribbean islands and Mexico, with several excursions along the way, including a swim with dolphins in Cozumel.
ACUSHNET, MA
NECN

Wendy's Shooter Arrested After Returning to Scene to Retrieve Gun: Police

Police said an arrest has been made in connection with a shooting outside a Wendy's restaurant in Randolph, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. Marlon Raymond Jr., 19, of Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, is facing 11 charges, including armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault and battery by discharging a firearm, attempted assault and battery by discharging a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded, large capacity firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, improper storage for a large capacity firearm, malicious destruction of property, tampering with evidence and a violation of town by-laws for possession of a knife over 2.5 inches.
RANDOLPH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy