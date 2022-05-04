ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, TN

OBITUARY: Robert Edwin Hooper

By Jennifer Haley
 3 days ago
Mr. Robert Edwin Hooper of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022, he was 70 years old. He was born in Nashville and was preceded in death...

Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Joan Smith-Jones

Joan Smith, aka Joan Jones, age 84 of Murfreesboro, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was a native of Ripley, Tennessee, and a daughter of the late Clodest Jack Lackey and Ollie Helm Lackey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Charles Wade Parker

Charles Wade Parker, age 80, native and lifelong resident of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died at home on May 1, 2022. He was the son of the late Edna Eula Foster and Herschel Parker. Wade attended Central High School and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a Murfreesboro fireman for many...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Annette Margaret Doreen Stewart

Annette Margaret Doreen Stewart of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022, she was 81 years old. A native of Cambridge, England she was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley Barrett and Jean Glowacki; husband, Charles R. Stewart; and son, Charles William Stewart. She is survived by...
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Donna Sue Jakes

Donna Sue Jakes, age 81, passed away May 4, 2022 in Woodbury. She was a life-long resident of the Kittrell Community and owned a Home Health facility for Veterans. Donna worked at White Stag, Heatcraft, and the Post Office. She loved working in her flowers, traveling, and her grandchildren. Donna loved the holidays, especially Christmas, and cooking for her family. She loved gospel and country music, especially George Jones.
WOODBURY, TN
