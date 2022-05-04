ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why did Lime quietly kill off its electric moped sharing program in NYC?

By Micah Toll
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’d be forgiven for not noticing, but shared micromobility company Lime’s electric mopeds have disappeared from the streets of NYC less than a year after their debut. The electric mopeds (or “seated electric scooters” as my more pedantic commenters will soon inform me) were added to Lime’s micromobility suite to complement...

Comments / 1

Volta Trucks confirms it’s bringing its electric trucks to the US beginning in mid-2023

Commercial EV manufacturer Volta Trucks has shared a roadmap outlining plans to bring its all-electric Zero trucks to the United States next year. Its strategy will include the 16-ton Volta Zero truck to begin, followed by Class 5 and 6 variants. Additionally, Volta Trucks is searching for a manufacturing partner on US soil to begin building the Zero trucks before year’s end.
Extra Extra: Bill de Blasio has been living at a Brooklyn Marriott and allegedly doesn't tip the bartender well

Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where everyone wants a one-bedroom by a subway stop. Here's what else is happening:. Bill de Blasio and Chirlane McCray have been living at the Marriott in downtown Brooklyn while their townhouse gets renovated, and according to someone with knowledge of the hotel bar, the former mayor is a bad tipper.
How Many Rats Live in New York City?

New York City is the largest city in the United States. It is known for its hustle and bustle, Broadway Shows and Wall Street legends. The Big Apple as it is called is also known for a bit of a rat problem. Some say “you are never more than six feet from a rat in New York”, not sure if that refers to the actual animal or not! Rats are a huge problem in the city and the problem is getting worse. Is New York the City with the most rats? Are there any cities that don’t have rats? How many rats live in New York City? Let’s find out!
Outdoor dining structures removed along Ninth Avenue

NEW YORK -- Ninth Avenue is looking a little different.Several Hell's Kitchen restaurants have been ordered to remove their outdoor dining structures.The city says it's necessary for a water main repair and sidewalk expansion project. The mayor says not to worry -- the outdoor dining structures will be allowed to return.Still, businesses say this couldn't have come at a worse time."Summer is coming. Outdoor dining is important," said Jordi Sannella, of Norma."It would have been great to use those dead months when nobody wanted to sit outside," said Caitlan Lestesr-Sams, of Alfie's."We're telling those on Ninth Avenue, hold on, they're coming back. We know it was a real boost for the economy. It helped our restaurants. It kept them afloat," Mayor Eric Adams said.The mayor says he wants to see the sheds beautified and standardized.
Ending Poverty Pay for Human Services Workers: A New York City Story

Not long ago, NPQ published an article by Jon Pratt that discussed how nonprofit workers, particularly in the human services field, often remain undercompensated. For a long time, nonprofits went along with local governments, underpaying for the human services nonprofits provided. In my home city of New York, nonprofits have mobilized in recent years to press the case for full funding of their contracts with local government. Increasingly, their efforts have elevated awareness of the need to fairly compensate an essential and committed nonprofit workforce. In New York City, this highly educated workforce is primarily women of color. Momentum is building to rectify glaring pay disparities.
NYC sanitation worker exam: 9 things to know when the application opens in June

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you want to join New York’s Strongest, the application to take the New York City sanitation exam will open in June. A sanitation worker for New York City performs the work and prepares and operates various types of equipment involved in street cleaning, waste collection, recycling collection, snow removal, encumbrance removal and waste disposal.
Limos Will Soon Be Gone in New York State?

Over the weekend, I was at an event with someone who owns a limo company close to Rochester, New York and he said, if New York State continues to make it harder for limo companies, he predicted there will be no more limousine rental companies in New York in the future. When he said that, I was obviously surprised by that comment, but another person jumped in the conversation--someone who used to drive limos for a different company.

