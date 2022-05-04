Food safety: A Mexican restaurant in Warner Robins fails its routine health inspection

A small Warner Robins restaurant known for its authentic Mexican cuisine failed its most recent routine health inspection for a second time in the last six months.

Tacos Y Mariscos Ofelia at 700 Feagin Mill Road, Suite 100, failed its routine inspection April 20 with a score of 64 — earning a “U” for unsatisfactory compliance,” according to what was reported on the Georgia Department of Public Health online portal.

But the restaurant rebounded with a perfect score of 100, earning an “A” for food safety excellence” at its required followup inspection April 25.

Dec. 7, the restaurant received a “U” with a score of 66 at its routine inspection but again bounced back with a 100 on its required follow-up inspection Dec. 10 for an “A.”

State health inspectors award grades based on the number of points deducted from 100, with scores of 69 and below being considered a failure.

Follow-up inspections are required when a restaurant fails its routine inspection and usually take place within 10 days.

During Tacos Y Mariscos Ofelia’s routine health inspection in April, cooked rice, queso and refried beans in a warming unit were below the required temperature for food safety and beyond the acceptable time range, according to the inspection report.

Also, tostadas, wheat flour wafers and beans were uncovered on the dry storage shelf, while numerous other food items in a reach-in cooler and prep cooler were also not covered or loosely covered, according the report. Foods are required to be covered to protect from the potential of overhead contamination.

Among other violations cited in the report, the person in charge of the restaurant at the time of the inspection failed to demonstrate knowledge of state guidelines on proper cooking and delivery temperatures, proper food storage and proper washing, rinsing and sanitizing of utensils and equipment.

Tacos Y Mariscos Ofelia also failed its routine inspection May 25 of last year, earning a failing grade with a score of 51 on May 25, but returned with a 97 during its required follow-up inspection on May 27.

In 2020, the restaurant received a 97 during a routine inspection in December and an 87 during its routine inspection in November, according to state records online. The restaurant also achieved a perfect score of 100 on its initial inspection in September 2020 before it opened.

Other Houston County restaurant scores

Meanwhile, most Houston County restaurants received “A’s” in their routine health inspections from April 1 through April 30, including multiple restaurants that earned perfect scores of 100. Several others received “B’s” and a half dozen received “C’s.”

These Warner Robins area restaurants, lounges and other other businesses earned perfect scores:

96 Nutrition, 810 Ga. 96, Suite 800

American Legion Post 172’s restaurant and lounge, 1345 Radio Loop.

Aqua Lounge, 1281 South Houston Lake Road, Suites A & B

Arby’s, 2061 Watson Blvd.

Between Friends Coffee Shop & Cafe, 1080 Ga. 96, Suite 100

Casa Mexico II, 866 Ga. 96, Suite 103

Dai Ichi Japanese Steakhouse, 733 Russell Parkway

GG’s Southern Kitchen, 207 Russell Parkway, Suite 1000

Island Pot, 800 Elberta Road, Suite 300

Joe Muggs (inside Books-A-Million), 2620 Watson Blvd., Suite D

Little Light Coffee Co., 4027 Watson Blvd.

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, 3030 Watson Blvd., Unit 1100

Mrs. Betty’s Fried Chicken Restaurant, 115 Russell Parkway, Suite S

Papa John’s Pizza, 808 Russell Parkway

Seoul House Korean Restaurant, 128 Manor Court

Sonic Drive-In, 112 Russell Parkway

Starbucks, 2729 Watson Blvd.

Taco Bell, 419 N. Davis Drive

The Butcher Shop, 1057 Ga. 96, Suite 100

Wendy’s, 1295 South Houston Lake Road

Wing Town, 1807 Watson Blvd.

Jersey Mike Subs, 794 Ga. 96, Suite 202

Johnny’s New York Style Pizza, 778 Ga. 96

Marco’s Pizza, 405 Ga. 96, Suite 800

These Perry restaurants earned perfect scores on their routine inspections:

Chick-fil-A, 1600 Sam Nunn Blvd.

Clover Wine Merchant, 907 Carroll St.

Papa John’s Pizza, 322 North Perry Parkway

Taco Bell, 1500 Sam Nunn Blvd.

This Centerville restaurant earned a 100 on its routine inspection:

Krave Eatery & Dessert Shop, 524 N. Houston Lake Blvd.

These food trucks each earned a 100 on their routine inspection:

BBQ Monster’s food truck,Perry

Fishin’Chicken, Perry

Frog’s Greatest Sno, Warner Robins

Kona Ice of Houston County, Warner Robins

PhatBoy’z Smokehouse, Warner Robins

Signature Flavors Cafe, Warner Robins

Here is how the marks are distributed: “A” for a mark between 90 and 100 and indicates “excellence in food safety”. “B” for a score between 80 and 89, considered as “satisfactory compliance”. “C” for “marginal compliance” based on a score of 70-79. A “U” for “unsatisfactory compliance” is assigned when a restaurant scores 69 or less.

Restaurant inspections are designed to protect public health. The Telegraph reviews inspection reports monthly.