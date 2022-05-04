ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina National Guard To Lend Support to Ukraine

By Associated Press
chapelboro.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North Carolina National Guard will provide military equipment to Ukraine in its war with Russia, Gov. Roy Cooper said last Thursday. At the request of the U.S....

Comments / 28

Anita Rose
3d ago

Why? We need help here - help with homeless and criminals! Stop babysitting the world until we are beautiful and healthy here!

Reply(3)
9
Christine NC
3d ago

Send the help to our southern border, and help protect AMERICA for a change!!!!

Reply(1)
14
nc user 58
3d ago

why? we need them at the southern boarder protecting the usa

Reply(2)
19
Comments / 0

