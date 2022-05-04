ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Board chooses interim president for WVU Parkersburg

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — An interim president has been chosen for West Virginia University at Parkersburg.

The school’s Board of Governors selected Torie Jackson as interim following the recent resignation of current president Chris Gilmer, Board of Governors Chair Steven Hardman announced Tuesday.

The appointment requires approval of the West Virginia Community and Technical College System, but the change is expected to take place July 1, the Parkersburg school said in a news release. Gilmer is leaving to take a similar post at WVU Potomac State College, the release said.

Jackson has been with WVU Parkersburg in leadership positions since 2004. She is currently chief operating officer, executive vice president for institutional advancement, president and CEO of the foundation and an associate communication professor.

The process for finding a permanent replacement for Gilmer has not been announced.

#Board Of Governors#Wvu Parkersburg#Ap#Wvu Potomac State College
