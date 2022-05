EDITOR'S NOTE: Daniel Greyber is rabbi of Beth El Synagogue in Durham, N.C.. Bishop Ronald Godbee leads The River Church. The views expressed are their own. We serve diverse Durham congregations and in what follows, we do not speak for, or represent, those congregations. As faith leaders, we aim to model participation in America’s political process by writing publicly about our shared personal concern: an ongoing effort to silence pro-Israel voices in the progressive wing of the Democratic party.

DURHAM, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO