COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The last time the Ohio State football program won a national championship, it did so with Ohio-bred players leading the way. The storyline surrounding the inaugural year of the College Football Playoff was the Buckeyes turning to third-string quarterback Cardale Jones. After that, it was about Ezekiel Elliott and Joey Bosa as national prospects who were a product of Urban Meyer’s arrival as head coach two years earlier.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO