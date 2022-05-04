ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russia warns NATO: transport carrying weapons in Ukraine is a 'target'

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
(Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday the Russian military would consider NATO transport carrying weapons in Ukraine as targets to be destroyed, RIA news agency quoted him as saying.

Shoigu also said that the Ukrainian fighters holed up in the sprawling Azovstal plant in Mariupol were kept under secure blockade after President Vladimir Putin ordered that they be hermetically sealed off.

Vladimir Putin
#Nato#Ukraine#Mariupol#Russian#Ria#Ukrainian#Azovstal
