CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A Concord Police officer who was killed in the line of duty will be remembered with the naming of a bridge in his honor. On December 16, 2020, Officer Jason Shuping was killed while responding to a call about a crash and possible vehicle theft. Officer Shuping was with the Concord Police Department for 1.5 years before making the ultimate sacrifice in service to his community.

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO