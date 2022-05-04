ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

UPDATE: Boeing Starliner rollout paused due to hydraulic leak on transport vehicle

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Update: The Starliner rollout to the launch complex has been paused.

Crews said they are assessing a hydraulic leak on the ULA transport vehicle.

Original story:

The Boeing Starliner spacecraft is rolling out to the launchpad at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Crews will test the Atlas V rocket and capsule ahead of an uncrewed launch to the International Space Station.

Boeing is trying to show that its Starliner is ready to fly astronauts as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

The Starliner is scheduled to lift off on May 19 at 6:54 p.m.

Boeing Starliner (Boeing Starliner)

©2022 Cox Media Group

