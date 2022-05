When you picture a swap meet, what comes to mind? Is it a field full of vendors with blankets full of parts, cartons full of disassembled bikes, with some complete (or mostly complete) bikes scattered here and there? Maybe there are muddy conditions, or there’s a hot sun baking you from above in your mind’s eye. What if a swap meet didn’t have to look like that at all, though?

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO