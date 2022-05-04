ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's for dinner? Easier instant pot carne asada for Cinco de Mayo

 3 days ago

If you've searched the internet for dinner inspiration and need to get something on the table with ease, the answer just got even simpler.

"Good Morning America" Food is taking the legwork out of dinnertime and helping you find delicious dishes you can easily whip up any night of the week.

With just 20 minutes of active prep, a delicious Mexican dinner can be easily whipped up and served any night of the week for a meal that packs the flavor and feeds a crowd.

This dish from The Spruce Eats is perfect for a Cinco de Mayo celebration and whenever a tender, juicy carne asada craving hits.

"This recipe serves you all of the great flavor of carne asada in a fraction of the time thanks to the kitchen hero, Instant Pot," Kysha Harris told "GMA." "Just four steps: marinate skirt steak, make the pico de gallo, cook the steak, and assemble with corn tortillas, quest fresco, pico de gallo, and avocado. Add a cerveza, aqua fresca, or margarita and the night is yours."

Instant Pot Carne Asada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qVRAu_0fSSJK8V00
Kristina Vanni - PHOTO: Carne Asada tacos made using the instant pot.

Servings: 6 to 8

Ingredients

2 pounds skirt steak (or flank steak)

For the Marinade

1 large red onion

1 lime, juiced

1 lemon, juiced

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 tablespoon brown sugar (or honey)

1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder (or 3 to 4 cloves garlic, minced)

1 teaspoon oregano

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

3/4 to 1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

3/4 cup unsalted or low-sodium beef stock

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, or to taste, optional

For the Pico de Gallo

4 plum tomatoes, diced

1 jalapeño pepper, thinly sliced

1/4 cup cilantro, no stems, chopped

2 limes, juiced

Kosher salt, to taste

Ground black pepper, to taste

For Serving

12 small corn tortillas (or flour tortillas)

1 cup shredded or crumbled queso fresco, optional

1 avocado, sliced (or 1 cup guacamole), optional

6 to 8 lime wedges, optional

Directions

Slice the steak across the grain and into thin strips.

Peel the onion and cut it in half lengthwise. Thinly slice half of the onion. Chop the other half and set it aside for the pico de gallo.

In a nonreactive bowl or the Instant Pot inner pot, combine the steak strips, sliced onion, and the lime and lemon juice. Add the chili powder, honey, garlic powder, oregano, cumin, salt, black pepper, and beef stock. If using, add the red pepper flakes (start with 1/2 teaspoon). Mix well and let stand at room temperature for 15 to 20 minutes or cover and refrigerate for up to 2 hours.

While the beef marinates, combine in a medium-sized bowl the reserved onion with the tomatoes, jalapeño pepper, and cilantro. Add the juice from the 2 limes. Toss to combine.

Add kosher salt and pepper, to taste. Cover and refrigerate the pico de gallo until serving time.

Put the marinated beef and marinade in the Instant Pot. Cover the pot and secure the lid. Make sure the steam release valve is turned to the sealing position. Choose manual or pressure cook, then high pressure, and set the time for 6 minutes. When the time is up, allow for the natural release of pressure for 15 minutes.

Carefully turn the steam release valve to the venting position to release the remaining pressure.

Drain the beef. Reserve the juices for a soup base or freeze to use later.

Assemble the tacos with corn or flour tortillas, beef, and pico de gallo. If using, serve with cheese on top, avocado, and lime wedges.

Recipe reprinted with permission courtesy of The Spruce Eats .

