Los Angeles, CA

Dave Chappelle Tackled Onstage During Hollywood Bowl Performance

By Kat Bouza
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave Chappelle was attacked Tuesday night in Los Angeles by a man who rushed the stage and tackled the comedian during an event at the Hollywood Bowl. According to NBC News, authorities identified the suspect as Isaiah Lee, 23. A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said Lee — who faces charges...

EW.com

Dave Chappelle refuses to let onstage attack 'overshadow the magic' of historic show

Dave Chappelle has spoken out after a man rushed the stage and tackled him Tuesday night during a stand-up comedy set at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. "Dave Chappelle celebrated four nights of comedy and music, setting record-breaking sales for a comedian at the Hollywood Bowl. This run ties Chappelle with Monty Python for the most headlined shows by any comedian at the Hollywood Bowl, reaching 70k fans of diverse backgrounds during the first Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival, and he refuses to allow last night's incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment," said Chappelle's publicist, Carla Sims, in a statement to EW. "As unfortunate and unsettling as the incident was, Chappelle went on with the show. Jamie Foxx and Chris Rock helped calm the crowd with humor before Chappelle introduced the last and featured musical guests for the evening."
LOS ANGELES, CA

