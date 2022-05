This article originally appeared on iMOM.com and reflects their mission and beliefs. Look back over your last 10 texts to your husband. How many of them were encouraging, affectionate, flirty… really anything other than a grocery request, news about one of the kids, or a reminder about something around the house? We forget that we have these little tools at our disposal that can help us nurture our relationships. We use our phones to connect with friends, so why not use them for cute texts to send your husband?

