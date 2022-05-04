Police: 2 men found fatally shot inside Selden home

Two people were found fatally shot inside a Selden home, police say.

Homicide detectives say the two men were found inside the home located at 55 Hollywood Ave.

Police say detectives were investigating a missing person case and came to the location where the missing person was seen around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say detectives looked into the window and saw the missing person and the homeowner dead inside the house.

Police identified the victims as Ian Saalfield, 45, of Lake Grove, who was reported missing by his wife on April 26, and homeowner Robert Julian, 58.

News 12 spoke with Greg Godberson, who says he has been friends with Julian since they were teenagers

They both grew up in Selden, and Godberson says he was a "good, regular guy."

"This is shocking because Bob was really an upstanding citizen," Godberson says. "He just did construction, scrapped metal, whatever he could do to get by. He was just a good person and a very good friend of mine."

Neighbors were surprised, saying it's a quiet neighborhood and nothing like that ever happens.

Police have not released any details on possible suspects or a motivation for the incident.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to all Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.