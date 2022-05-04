ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selden, NY

Police: 2 men found fatally shot inside Selden home

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
Two people were found fatally shot inside a Selden home, police say.

Homicide detectives say the two men were found inside the home located at 55 Hollywood Ave.

Police say detectives were investigating a missing person case and came to the location where the missing person was seen around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say detectives looked into the window and saw the missing person and the homeowner dead inside the house.

Police identified the victims as Ian Saalfield, 45, of Lake Grove, who was reported missing by his wife on April 26, and homeowner Robert Julian, 58.

News 12 spoke with Greg Godberson, who says he has been friends with Julian since they were teenagers

They both grew up in Selden, and Godberson says he was a "good, regular guy."

"This is shocking because Bob was really an upstanding citizen," Godberson says. "He just did construction, scrapped metal, whatever he could do to get by. He was just a good person and a very good friend of mine."

Neighbors were surprised, saying it's a quiet neighborhood and nothing like that ever happens.

Police have not released any details on possible suspects or a motivation for the incident.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to all Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Comments / 4

Lissa Man
3d ago

Oh well that was so informative. Was that an investigation. If I was a criminal in that area I’d be disposing evidence right now. Thank you for the heads up.

Reply
2
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fatality#Homicide Detectives
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
News 12

NYPD: 23-year-old Bronx woman killed in late night shooting

The search is on for the person that shot and killed a Bronx woman, police say. Police have released new video of what they believe may have been the getaway car that one of the shooters took off in on the night that Sally Ntim was killed. In the video,...
News 12

News 12

