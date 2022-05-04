ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Swedish-Iranian national Jalali to be executed by May 21 for spying - ISNA

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

DUBAI, May 4 (Reuters) - Swedish-Iranian national Ahmad Reza Jalali is to be executed May 21 at the latest, Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency said on Wednesday, citing sources.

Jalali, a disaster medicine doctor and researcher, was arrested in 2016 on an academic visit to Iran and sentenced to death on charges of espionage for Israel's Mossad.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Swedish man detained in Iran as relations sour over war crimes trial

STOCKHOLM, May 6 (Reuters) - A Swedish man has been detained in Iran, the Swedish foreign ministry said on Friday, just days after it advised against unnecessary travel to Iran, citing a deteriorating security situation. Relations between Sweden and Iran are tense after Sweden detained and put on trial a...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#Isna#Mossad#Israel#Swedish#Isna News Agency#Dubai Newsroom
Reuters

Saudi-led coalition says it began transferring freed prisoners to Yemen

ADEN (Reuters) -The Saudi-led coalition engaged in Yemen said on Friday it started transporting released prisoners to Yemen in coordination with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) under a humanitarian initiative to support a U.N.-brokered truce. The coalition said last month it would release 163 prisoners from Yemen’s...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Middle East
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

424K+
Followers
324K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy