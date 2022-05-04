Swedish-Iranian national Jalali to be executed by May 21 for spying - ISNA

DUBAI, May 4 (Reuters) - Swedish-Iranian national Ahmad Reza Jalali is to be executed May 21 at the latest, Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency said on Wednesday, citing sources.

Jalali, a disaster medicine doctor and researcher, was arrested in 2016 on an academic visit to Iran and sentenced to death on charges of espionage for Israel's Mossad.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.