Latimer continues infrastructure upgrades to county facilities

Mid-Hudson News Network
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHITE PLAINS – Westchester County facilities, County Executive George Latimer, Tuesday, announced a $6 million project rehabbing the Mamaroneck Outfall Jetty to protect the Mamaroneck WWRF outfalls against erosion damage and future storm surges. “Keeping in line with my administration’s...

