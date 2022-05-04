ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Former Lieutenant Governor removed from ballot

Mid-Hudson News Network
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY – Former Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin’s name will not appear on the Democratic primary ballot. Benjamin was indicted on campaign finance charges on April 12. Governor Hochul had asked the legislature to...

midhudsonnews.com

Mid-Hudson News Network

Democratic lt. governor candidate stumps in Kingston

KINGSTON – Lieutenant governor candidate Ana Maria Archila came to Kingston on Wednesday to join a rally calling on the state to adopt good cause eviction legislation. Measures have already been adopted locally in Newburgh, Beacon, Kingston and other communities. The conversation with Archila turned to her political race...
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two names surface as potential replacements for Delgado in Congress

KINGSTON – The population density in the 11-county 19th Congressional District of New York is in the Mid-Hudson Valley – Dutchess and Ulster counties. With Congressman Antonio Delgado taking over as state lieutenant governor, two names from the area have surfaced as the potential Democratic candidate to fill that seat – Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan and State Senator Michelle Hinchey.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Abortion rights fight to take center stage in N.Y. gov race

NEW YORK -- The governor's race was always going to be a hard-fought battle this year, but the likelihood that the Supreme Court will overturn federal abortion rights laws has given both sides new ammunition for the fall campaign. Gov. Kathy Hochul called a news conference Tuesday to announce the selection of upstate Rep. Antonio Delgado as her new lieutenant governor and to put the taint of former running mate Brian Benjamin's indictment in the rearview mirror, but before she got to that she said, "I first want to address an issue that is deeply, deeply disturbing." As CBS2's Marcia...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WHEC TV-10

NY Democrats call for state fund for abortions, constitutional amendment

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Some New York leaders are calling for new laws to make sure abortion stays legal, possibly even changes to the state constitution. Democrats have offered and demanded new action since news the U.S. Supreme Court may be on the verge of reversing its decision that legalized abortion nationwide.
ROCHESTER, NY
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
FL Radio Group

Two New COVID Related Deaths in Cayuga County

Two more deaths in Cayuga County are being blamed on COVID-19. The county Health Department on Wednesday stated two men in their 80s had recently passed away after previously testing positive for the virus. There have been 145 COVID-related deaths in the county since March of 2020. Eight county residents...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Several Utica board of education candidates outline positions

UTICA — Several candidates in the upcoming Utica City School District board of education elections answered questions and outlined their platforms as the East Utica Neighborhood Watch hosted a meet the candidates event at the Chancellor Apartments, 417 Bleecker St. Candidates in the board of education election, scheduled for...
UTICA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca employers will be required to list salary ranges as pay transparency move approved

ITHACA, N.Y.—Wednesday’s Common Council meeting tried to not address the elephant in the room, bumping the Reimagining Public Safety discussion to a Committee of the Whole meeting scheduled for May 11 that will be solely dedicated to the topic. Still, the ongoing reform effort dominated public comment and forced at least some discussion merely one week after Alderperson Cynthia Brock called for an ethics investigation into payments made to members of the Reimagining working group.
ITHACA, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Gallagher creates Ulster Digital Citizens Commission

KINGSTON – Large rural areas of Ulster County have little to no broadband service and County Comptroller March Gallagher would like that to change so she has created a Digital Citizens Commission and released a draft broadband map. Gallagher said the county’s map of digital coverage has not been...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

County moves forward with plans for homeless shelter

POUGHKEEPSIE – On Thursday night, the Dutchess County Legislature’s Public Works & Capital Projects Committee Meeting, moved forward with a plan to spend $3.1 million of American Rescue Plan (ARP) federal funds to create an Emergency Housing Facility at 26 Oakley Street in Poughkeepsie. The facility is planned...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

