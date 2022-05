PLYMOUTH (CBS) – People on the South Shore and Cape Cod are worried they won’t be notified if the owners of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station decide to dump radioactive wastewater into Cape Cod Bay. At Plymouth Town Hall on Friday, state and local officials heard testimony from Holtec International’s CEO who has come under scrutiny for lack of transparency over how they plan to dispose of one million gallons of radioactive wastewater inside the former nuclear plant. “Your company must seek clearance. Must. From the EPA for any discharge into Cape Cod Bay,” Keating said. “Unless the water is contaminated...

