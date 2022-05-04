Jefferson City Correctional Center inmate dies

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Police have been searching for Delbert Kinsey of Lonedell for months. A body found in the Big River has been identified as the 56-year-old man by the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office. There are no obvious signs of trauma and the cause of death is still under investigation. Kinsey left home […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There was a large law enforcement presence at the Springfield building that serves as the private clubhouse for the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club Springfield Chapter Monday afternoon. The building is on South West Avenue near Madison Street in Springfield. Springfield Police said they were serving a search warrant seeking evidence about a […]
More than 30 students’ vehicles were damaged near Sumner Academy of Arts and Science. KCK man found guilty of fatally shooting pregnant girlfriend in 2018. Devonte Wash was found Guilty on Monday for capital murder. Wash shot and killed his pregnant girlfriend back in 2018 just hours before they were to find out the sex of the baby.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) – According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri, a body was found in a well full of water on May 1. The sheriff’s office said that mushroom hunters came across the well Sunday afternoon and decided to test the depth of the water with a long stick. To their […]
NEVADA, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, April 22, Nevada Police were alerted to a residence in the 1100 block of N. Clay Street for a reported assault that had just occurred. Investigation revealed a male subject, later identified as Jason Omar Clark, 45, had unlawfully entered a home and attacked a 14-year-old female. According to a...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The individual involved in the incidents around Springfield has been identified. The man accused by Springfield women of lying to them about having a flat tire has been identified by police, according to the Springfield Police Department. The department has not released his name at this time. One of the incidents in […]
TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. – A man accused of kidnapping and killing a woman in 2018 will appear in court on May 13, 2022, at 10 am for a pre-trial conference. In June 2021, 55-year-old Kenneth Clark of Cabool was deemed competent to stand trial. Clark is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and kidnapping. […]
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
Brian Hilke is portrayed as a hero in the Pam Hupp TV mini-series. That part is true, as he was a key detective in uncovering the truth about Hupp, but he says the show's comedy tone did not do justice to the terrifying reality.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police are investigating after mushroom hunters discovered a body in a rural, hand-dug water well in south-central Missouri. The discovery was made Sunday afternoon near the unincorporated community of Long Lane, about 35 miles northeast of Springfield. The mushroom hunters came upon the well and...
